ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was in an officer-involved shooting Thursday was released from a hospital Sunday.

Antonio Wilkins Sr. was discharged from ECU Health in Greenville and handed over to Rocky Mount police. He is charged with:

attempted first-degree murder,

assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill,

possession of a firearm by felon, and

possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

He was placed in the Nash County Jail without bond.

Wilkins was shot at 1:44 p.m. on Thursday behind the Oakwood Shopping Center in the 1600 block of Eastern Avenue, police said.

On Friday, a timeline of events leading up to the shooting was released by the police department.

The timeline showed that at 1:44 p.m. officers were trying to take Wilkins into custody as part of a stolen vehicle investigation.

Wilkins fled on foot and as officers caught up to him, a struggle ensued, police said.

During the struggle, Wilkins pulled out a handgun and fired multiple rounds, according to police. One of the rounds hit the holstered duty weapon of one of the officers.

That’s when a second officer on scene returned fire, hitting Wilkins in his right leg, police said. The officer sustained minor bruising and was treated by EMS.