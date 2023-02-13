ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was in an officer-involved shooting Thursday was released from a hospital Sunday.
Antonio Wilkins Sr. was discharged from ECU Health in Greenville and handed over to Rocky Mount police. He is charged with:
- attempted first-degree murder,
- assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill,
- possession of a firearm by felon, and
- possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
He was placed in the Nash County Jail without bond.
Wilkins was shot at 1:44 p.m. on Thursday behind the Oakwood Shopping Center in the 1600 block of Eastern Avenue, police said.
On Friday, a timeline of events leading up to the shooting was released by the police department.
The timeline showed that at 1:44 p.m. officers were trying to take Wilkins into custody as part of a stolen vehicle investigation.
Wilkins fled on foot and as officers caught up to him, a struggle ensued, police said.
During the struggle, Wilkins pulled out a handgun and fired multiple rounds, according to police. One of the rounds hit the holstered duty weapon of one of the officers.
That’s when a second officer on scene returned fire, hitting Wilkins in his right leg, police said. The officer sustained minor bruising and was treated by EMS.