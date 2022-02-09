Man kidnapped woman from Henderson home, took her to Georgia where he shot her, deputy: officials

The scene outside the Super 8 Motel in Commerce, Georgia. (Photo: Banks County Sheriff’s Office)

COMMERCE, G.A. (WNCN) — A wanted man from Vance County, North Carolina, shot his kidnapping victim and then a Georgia sheriff’s deputy outside a motel on Tuesday morning, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Robert Brodie, 32, of Henderson, was wanted for breaking and entering and then kidnapping a woman at gunpoint from a home on Catherine Weldon Lane on Monday evening, the Vance County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Brodie forced his way into a woman’s home and “forcefully” removed her while armed with a gun at approximately 6:30 p.m. After kidnapping the woman, he forced her into his vehicle and left the scene, officials said.

The Vance County Sheriff’s Office then entered the vehicle information into local, state and national databases.

Several hours after entering the information, at approximately 2 a.m., a vehicle was found in the parking lot of a Super 8 Motel in Commerce, Georgia, that matched the description and license plate of Brodie’s vehicle. When running the plate, Banks County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered that Brodie was wanted for kidnapping in North Carolina.

Deputies went up to the vehicle and found a man and a woman asleep inside and then attempted to wake them up, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

After being woken up, Brodie pulled out a gun and shot the woman, the GBI said in a release.

After shooting the woman, Brodie and two deputies began to exchange gunfire, according to authorities.

In addition to the kidnapping victim, Brodie was shot multiple times and one deputy was also shot.

The injured deputy was taken to a local hospital for treatment and released a short time later.

Brodie is currently in that same hospital in Georgia where he is being treated for his injuries. The female victim is also in the hospital recovering.

Brodie is charged with first-degree breaking entering, first-degree kidnapping and possession of firearm by felon.