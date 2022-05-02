ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A young man was arrested Monday in a weekend daytime shooting that killed a man and wounded another at a Rocky Mount park, police said.

The incident was reported around 1:30 p.m. Saturday as “shots fired” at Martin Luther King Park at 800 E. Virginia St., according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

When police arrived, they found two shooting victims. One victim, Rodrick Battle, 24, died at the scene.

Additionally, a 19-year-old man was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center for further treatment.

Much of the park was surrounded by crime scene tape late Saturday afternoon. A white sedan with a shattered rear window could be seen parked inside the crime scene.

Ronnie Slade, 18, was arrested Monday at his home in Rocky Mount, police said.

Slade was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, according to police.

Slade is being held without bond in the Edgecombe County Detention Facility.