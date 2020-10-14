Man killed, 2 women injured in shooting at Henderson home, deputies say

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was killed and two women were injured in a shooting at a Henderson home Tuesday night, the Vance County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting was reported shortly after 8 p.m. at a home near the intersection of Main and David streets. All three people lived in the home together, officials said.

The two women wounded were taken to an area hospital. A “person of interest” has been detained, deputies said.

The scene is about a mile from a triple shooting Sunday that left one dead and two injured. Officials don’t believe the two are connected.

The investigation in ongoing. CBS 17 will provide updates as the story develops.

