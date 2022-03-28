CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who assaulted family members and damaged property at his family’s home was shot and killed by a close relative in Moore County Friday night, officials said.

The incident was reported just after 9:35 p.m. as a “domestic situation” in progress at a home near Carthage, according to a news release from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived at the home along Gilchrist Road and found a 23-year-old man outside who was shot, a Monday news release said.

James Edward McCormick IV died a short time later despite efforts by EMS crews, the news release said.

Monday, deputies said McCormick was shot by a relative after the altercation at a home along Gilchrist Road.

No charges have been filed in the incident.

“Sheriff’s investigators are still reviewing evidence collected at the scene and witness statements as part of their ongoing investigation into the shooting,” the news release said.

Officials said they incorrectly initially reported the home where the incident happened was near Cameron.