Man killed by uncle during dispute over intoxicated family member, Lee County deputies say

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man shot and killed his nephew during an argument at a home in Lee County early Sunday, officials say.

The incident was reported just before 12:45 a.m. Sunday at 1389 Womack Lake Road near Sanford, according to a news release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived and found Tony Randall Luellen, 37, suffering from a gunshot wound to his stomach, according to the news release.

“Family members on scene reported Luellen had been shot by his uncle,” the news release said.

The uncle left the home after the shooting, taking a firearm with him, family members said, according to the release.

Timothy Allen Honea, 53, of the 1389 Womack Lake Road was later found at a house next door, deputies said.

“Luellen and Honea had been arguing earlier in the night over an intoxicated family member and about Luellen staying overnight at the residence,” the news release said.

Luellen, of Newport News, Virginia, later died.

Honea is charged with murder and is being held under no bond, deputies said.