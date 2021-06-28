Man killed in assault, homicide investigation underway, Rocky Mount police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police are investigating after a man died from an assault on Sunday night, officials said on Monday morning.

Officers were called to assist with an EMS call in the 200-block of East Bassett Street around 8 p.m., police said. When officers got to the scene, they found Steven Phillips, 62, dead.

According to police, Phillips “sustained fatal injuries from an assault” and was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS workers.

Authorities have not released any suspect information and the investigation into the death is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411,

Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message

to CRIMES (274637). Your text is entirely anonymous.