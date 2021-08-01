Man killed in daytime double shooting in Roanoke Rapids, police say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating after a man was killed in a double shooting Sunday morning in Roanoke Rapids, according to a news release.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Burton Street around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. They found a man who had been shot several times. That victim, identified as 40-year-old Edward Leon High, died at the scene, Roanoke Rapids Police Chief Bobby Martin said in the release.

A second man had also been shot. He was taken to a hospital. Police did not have information on his condition.

Roanoke Rapids police said they’ve “developed a person of interest.” They are continuing to investigate and follow up on leads. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 252-533-2810 or Halifax County CrimeStoppers at 252-583-4444.

