Man killed in Harnett County shooting

BUNNLEVEL, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was killed in a shooting in Harnett County Tuesday afternoon, deputies said.

The incident was reported just before 3:15 p.m. at 6896 U.S. 401 South in Bunnlevel, according to a news release from the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with “multiple gunshot wounds,” the release said.

Deputies tried to help the man until EMS arrived, but he died.

The victim was identified as Charles Edward Bias, 51, of Bunnlevel, depuites said.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

No other information was released.