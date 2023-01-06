LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Days after a man was killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Lillington, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office has released new information surrounding the fatality.

The man killed was identified as 68-year-old Dawson Lee Ervin in a Friday release from Sheriff Wayne Coats.

As Coats described, a 911 call came in from a friend of Ervin’s for an ambulance and officers. The friend told dispatchers that Ervin was having a “mental psychotic break.” A supervisor from the sheriff’s office went to the scene to attempt to speak with Ervin.

It was due to Ervin’s actions toward the supervisor that the sheriff said it “became evident very quickly the individual was a danger to himself and others.”

Ervin’s wife was made aware of the process to obtain an involuntary commitment order. Those involuntary commitment paperwork was then secured at the magistrate’s office, the sheriff said.

Two supervisors and two patrol deputies then arrived back at the residence to take custody of Ervin. When they did, the sheriff said Ervin was seen sitting on the front porch.

Ervin stood up right away, walking towards the deputies and waving a firearm, the sheriff said.

After numerous commands to drop the firearm were “ignored” and the level of threat “intensified,” sheriff Coats said deputies used deadly force.

While still unclear how many fired their weapons, the four deputies involved have been identified as: