Man killed in shooting in Wilson neighborhood, police say

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning in Wilson, police say.

The incident was reported just after 3:15 p.m. in the 4200 block of Thistle Drive, which is in a neighborhood just off Raleigh Road Parkway north of Airport Boulevard, according to a news release from Wilson police.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man who was dead from a gunshot wound.

Troy McKinley Lofton, 31, of Wilson was identified as the victim.

Police said the case is a homicide and there is still “an active investigation” into the deadly shooting.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

