ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was killed in a Roxboro shooting, according to police.

This happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Wall Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim deceased from gunshot wounds.

Roxboro Police Chief David Hess called for the violence to stop.

“These senseless acts of violence in our community must stop. The community is tired of seeing the pain families endure from gun violence,” Hess said.

Police said the shooting did not appear to be random.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

If you have any information, call investigators at 336-599-8345 or the Tip Line at 336-322-6072.