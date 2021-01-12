ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) – The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Rocky Mount.
On Monday, a call about shots fired and an injured person near the intersection of Cokey Road and Fairview Road came through to deputies. When deputies arrived on the scene they found Stoshua Eugene Lynch deceased from gunshot wounds inside his vehicle.
A female in his vehicle also received non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Deputies stopped a vehicle occupied by two persons of interest who were detained and later released. Witnesses are being interviewed and detectives are collecting surveillance video.
Anyone who may have been in this area around 10 p.m. on Monday is encouraged to call the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office at 252-641-7911.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- NC man killed in shooting after dispute escalates over stolen property
- Man killed, woman injured after shots fired into vehicle in Rocky Mount
- 2,000 people ages 75+ vaccinated at Duke Health so far; Durham Co Health to start Phase 1b next week
- No. 3 House Republican Liz Cheney says she will vote to impeach President Trump
- Bullet flies through 14-year-old’s bedroom in 1 of 3 shootings at SC homes