Man killed, woman injured after shots fired into vehicle in Rocky Mount

Local News

by: Fantasia Harvey

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) – The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Rocky Mount.

On Monday, a call about shots fired and an injured person near the intersection of Cokey Road and Fairview Road came through to deputies. When deputies arrived on the scene they found Stoshua Eugene Lynch deceased from gunshot wounds inside his vehicle.

A female in his vehicle also received non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Deputies stopped a vehicle occupied by two persons of interest who were detained and later released. Witnesses are being interviewed and detectives are collecting surveillance video.

Anyone who may have been in this area around 10 p.m. on Monday is encouraged to call the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office at 252-641-7911.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Click here to see what’s trending on CBS17.com >

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories