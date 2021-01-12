Man killed, woman injured after shots fired into vehicle in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) – The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Rocky Mount.

On Monday, a call about shots fired and an injured person near the intersection of Cokey Road and Fairview Road came through to deputies. When deputies arrived on the scene they found Stoshua Eugene Lynch deceased from gunshot wounds inside his vehicle.

A female in his vehicle also received non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Deputies stopped a vehicle occupied by two persons of interest who were detained and later released. Witnesses are being interviewed and detectives are collecting surveillance video.

Anyone who may have been in this area around 10 p.m. on Monday is encouraged to call the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office at 252-641-7911.