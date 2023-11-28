BETHEL, N.C. (WNCN) – A man who deputies say led them on a high-speed chase prompted a school in Pitt County to be placed on lockdown on Monday.

According to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, detectives spotted Christopher Whitaker in Bethel, so they contacted the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office as deputies later stopped a Ford Mustang that Whitaker was driving. Following a brief interaction with the deputy, Whitaker drove off with deputies in pursuit, the sheriff’s office said.

After abandoning his car on a dead-end road, Whitaker ran away on foot across a busy highway and into a wooden area near a school, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The amazing communication from the officers involved allowed them to immediately place the school on lockdown and organize a controlled release of the students to their parents while this all unfolded nearby,” a news release from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said that Whitaker tried to evade capture by lying in a small body of water in the woods for several hours. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol’s aviation unit was able to spot the suspect using thermal cameras and led officers directly to him, according to the sheriff’s office said.

Whitaker was “cold, wet, and scratched up from his run” but is in decent shape, the sheriff’s office said. He was evaluated through the night at ECU Health Medical Center and released on Tuesday morning. Once discharged, deputies said Whitaker was taken to the Edgecombe County Detention Center and placed under a federal detainer.

He faces the following charges in Edgecombe County:

Possession of firearm by felon

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine

Felony possession of synthetic cannabinoid

Maintain vehicle/dwelling/place CS

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Whitaker was also charged with felony flee/elude arrest in Pitt County. He’s being held on a $2 million bond.