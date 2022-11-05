SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday, deputies announced they have arrested a man at a McDonald’s after finding he was linked to a string of overdoses in Lee County.

They said it was the result of an investigation by the sheriff’s office and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol into the sale and delivery of narcotics.

The investigation found that 20-year-old Victor Bernabe Lemus Diaz was linked to a string of overdoses in the county.

Deputies said they found Diaz at a McDonald’s in Sanford on Oct. 25, where they served him arrest warrants.

During the arrest, deputies said they found him with ‘a trafficking amount of opioids.’

Diaz is charged with:

Trafficking opioid by transport

Trafficking opioid by possession

Four counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver scheduled cocaine

Four counts of sell and deliver cocaine

Four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance (oxycodone)

Sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance (oxycodone)

Diaz was issued a $410,000 secured bond.