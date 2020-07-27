Man listed as critical after he’s shot multiple times in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police say that a man shot Sunday evening is in critical condition.

The incident was reported just after 7:50 p.m. at 608 Powell Drive, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

When police arrived they found a 29-year-old man suffering from “multiple gunshot wounds,” the news release said.

The victim was taken to Vidant Hospital in Greenville for treatment.

As of Monday, he was listed in critical condition.

The Rocky Mount Police Department is asking anyone with information to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.

