SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Sanford Police Department executed a search warrant at an inn on Thursday and seized multiple drugs.
On Thursday at 4:15 p.m., Sanford Police Department Narcotics Agents and the Selective Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at the Sanford Inn at 1143 North Horner Blvd. in for suspected drug sales.
Police seized 84 dosage units of ecstasy (MDMA), 10.5 grams of crack cocaine, 77.6 grams of marijuana, four handguns and over $7,000 in cash.
Officers said Terrence Jerel Collins, 44, lived at the Sanford Inn with room 225 listed as his unit.
Collins was arrested and charged with:
- Possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine
- Possession with intent to sell and deliver ecstasy (MDMA)
- Possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana
- Possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school
- Maintaining a dwelling for the keeping of a controlled substance
- Four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
He was placed in the Lee County Jail without bond.