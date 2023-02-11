SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Sanford Police Department executed a search warrant at an inn on Thursday and seized multiple drugs.

On Thursday at 4:15 p.m., Sanford Police Department Narcotics Agents and the Selective Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at the Sanford Inn at 1143 North Horner Blvd. in for suspected drug sales.

Police seized 84 dosage units of ecstasy (MDMA), 10.5 grams of crack cocaine, 77.6 grams of marijuana, four handguns and over $7,000 in cash.

(Sanford Police Department)

Officers said Terrence Jerel Collins, 44, lived at the Sanford Inn with room 225 listed as his unit.

Collins was arrested and charged with:

Possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine

Possession with intent to sell and deliver ecstasy (MDMA)

Possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana

Possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school

Maintaining a dwelling for the keeping of a controlled substance

Four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of drug paraphernalia

He was placed in the Lee County Jail without bond.