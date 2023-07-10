YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man wearing a “cookies” T-shirt threatened a store manager and stole food from a Franklin County store after his EBT card was rejected last week, Youngsville police said.

The incident was reported just after 2:10 p.m. on Thursday at the Speedway at 130 W. Main St. in Youngsville, according to a news release from the Youngsville Police Department.

The man entered the store about 20 minutes earlier and tried to buy a pepperoni pizza by using an EBT card, police said.

“After being told he was not allowed to purchase hot food with his EBT card, according to EBT policy, the suspect communicated threats to the store manager and then walked out of the store with the pizza without paying for it,” the news release said.

The man then left the store in a dark-colored, four-door sedan with dark-tinted windows.

Police said he was wearing a black T-shirt with the word “cookies” on the front, black pants with stripes down the sides, dreadlocks up in a bun, slide-style sandals, and a tattoo under one of his eyes.

Police said anyone with information about the case should contact Officer S.W. Heustis with the Youngsville Police Department at sheustis@townofyoungsville.org