ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids Police are asking the public for help to find a man they say robbed two businesses and has since gone missing.

Officers say they’re looking for 44-year-old Kunta Shearin, of Roanoke Rapids.

On July 22 at about 1:44 p.m., police say Shearin robbed Klix Internet Cafe at gunpoint and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

On July 30 at about 9:45 p.m., they say Shearin robbed the Subway on Julian Allsbrook Hwy. with a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of money from the business.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department identified Shearin as a suspect and obtained warrants for two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and false imprisonment.

On August 9 at about 3:15 p.m., police say they received a report about Shearin not making contact with his family for several days.

The police department has since entered Shearin into a national database as wanted and missing.

Anyone with information about Shearin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444 or the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at 252-533-2810 and make it at the attention of Detective A. Seward.