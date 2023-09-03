The scene after the chase Wednesday morning in Edgecombe County. Photo from Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Just a day after a CBS 17 story about the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office and their chase policies, deputies said a motorcyclist “didn’t take heed” to law enforcement warnings following the story.

The story by CBS 17 Investigative Reporter Steve Sbraccia reported Edgecombe County Sheriff Clee Atkinson said chases would continue in the county.

The next day, the CBS 17 story was linked from the sheriff’s office Facebook page with a warning from deputies.

“This is a FAIR warning to ALL violators; if you come into Edgecombe or Nash counties and decide to run, we WILL pursue you and you WILL be captured. Point, Blank, Period!” the Facebook post said.

Deputies then said a motorcyclist led deputies on a chase in the county on Wednesday.

“It appears someone didn’t take heed to our warning late yesterday evening and decided to run this morning,” deputies said.

The chase topped speeds of 100 mph but deputies said the motorcyclist stopped when “he quickly realized that it could have ended very badly.” Deputies released two photos from the chase.

Kenneth Keen Jr., who lives south of Rocky Mount, was arrested and charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, driving while license revoked and careless and reckless driving.

Keen was also served with previous felony warrants, deputies said.

He was held on a $105,000 secured bond in the Edgecombe County Detention Center.