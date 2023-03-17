SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was caught with drugs while trespassing at a Sanford Circle K gas station on Thursday, according to police.

Police said on Thursday shortly before 11 a.m., patrols officers found a man trespassing at the Circle K located at 1007 Spring Lane in Sanford.

While the suspect was being arrested, police said he ran and tried to escape.

Officers caught the suspect after chasing him on foot and placed him under arrest without incident.

Police said they found Caleb Logan Jackson with cocaine and marijuana. He was charged with possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, second degree trespassing and resisting arrest.

Jackson was placed in the Lee County Jail and received a $20,000 secured bond.