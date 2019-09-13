Man now facing charges following Pittsboro SECU hostage situation

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A 54-year-old man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he held multiple people hostage inside a State Employees’ Credit Union in Pittsboro on Thursday.

Chatham County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pittsboro Police Department officers responded to the SECU, located at 35 Industrial Park Drive, late Thursday morning in reference to a hostage incident.

The area surrounding the credit union was quickly swarmed by law enforcement officers.

Kevin Francis Laliberte (Chatham County Detention Center)

Officials said Thursday that hostages were held inside the building but later released unharmed.

Investigators have not said if the suspect, Kevin Francis Laliberte, was attempting to rob the credit union or what his motive may have been.

According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, Laliberte is facing multiple charges including felony second-degree kidnapping, felony discharge of a weapon into occupied property, possession of firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed gun, and injury to real property.

The sheriff’s office did not say if Laliberte fired shots inside the SECU building or somewhere else.

Pittsboro police are the investigating agency, but have not released further details related to the case.

Laliberte is being held in the Chatham County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 25.

