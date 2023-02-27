BATTLEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man suspected of hitting a woman with a long gun was later busted with cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms and marijuana, Nash County deputies said.

The drug bust happened on Wednesday when probation and parole officials planned a “compliance search” of the home of Jermyus Silver near Battleboro, a news release from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials said they received a complaint “that Silver had assaulted a female by striking her with a long gun.”

After authorities knocked on the door of the home, Silver later emerged from the house.

During a search, crews found a large quantity of marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms in an air

vent, along with cocaine next to Silver’s bed, the news release said.

In another bedroom, officials found a tray of drug paraphernalia and a loaded 12-gauge shotgun under the bed, deputies said.

Silver is being held on no bond after he was booked into the Nash County Detention Center.