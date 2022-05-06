ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – An Edgecombe County man is wanted for fatally stabbing his girlfriend earlier this week, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Mac Ricardo Lewis is currently on the run after murdering Gloria Peacock, 37, on Monday in the 5000 block of Nobles Mills Pond Road, deputies said.

He is considered armed and dangerous, according to officials.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office announced the death investigation in a short statement at 8 p.m. Monday. Tuesday morning, deputies announced that Peacock was the victim.

You are asked to call Detective Lieutenant R. Tinder at 252.641.7548 or Edgecombe Communications at 252.641.7911 if you have any information on Lewis’ whereabouts.