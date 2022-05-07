ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount man captured Friday in a shooting that injured four people at a sports bar two weeks ago is already out on bail after being arrested in the incident, officials said.

The shooting happened on April 23 just before 2 a.m. at Gators sports bar in the 1100 block of Jeffreys Road in north Rocky Mount, according to police.

Officers said four shooting victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries when the shooting happened.

Also, a security guard was cut after a fight began inside the bar just before the shooting happened, police said.

On Wednesday, Rocky Mount police identified 26-year-old Daquan Marshall as the shooting suspect.

Marshall was captured on Friday and charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Marshall was released on a $250,000 bond, police said Saturday.