NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Nash County deputies say a felon already out on bail for fraud charges was arrested Friday with a “large number” of forged credit cards and a card skimmer.

The incident began as a traffic stop along N.C. 97, according to a news release from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

During the traffic stop, deputies found the driver had forged credit cards and a skimmer, the news release said. The driver also had stolen bank account information from other people, deputies said.

The driver was already out on bond for “similar offenses,” according to a news release.

Jonas Lamont Hargrove, 22, of Wilson was arrested on several charges, deputies said.

The charges include possess/transport counterfeit instruments, use false telephone/credit number of another/revoked number, obtaining property by false pretenses and financial card theft with scanning device, the news release said.

Hargrove was held in the Nash County Detention Center on a $400,000 secured bond.