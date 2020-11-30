Man overdoses with 2-year-old girl in car, Roanoke Rapids police say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was arrested after he overdosed in a car and a 2-year-old girl was in the car at the time, police said.

It happened Saturday around 8:08 p.m. in the 1000 block of Washington Street.

According to the Roanoke Police Department, when an officer got to the car he found a man in the front seat of the passenger side breathing but not responsive.

The officer attempted to wake up the man, but he wasn’t able to. The officer then administered Narcan to man who then began to regain consciousness.

Police said during the investigation, it was found out a 2-year-old relative of the man was in the car at the time of the overdose.

The man was checked for any outstanding warrants by the officers. Officers found that the man was wanted on outstanding warrants: resist a public officer, failure to appear in court and child neglect which stemmed from this investigation, police said.

The man, identified as Rashard Jones 34, of the Roanoke Rapids area, was given a $3,500 bond.

The child was placed in the care of the family member, police said.

The Department of Social Services is being contacted about this investigation.