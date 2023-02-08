NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man pleaded guilty Monday in Nash County Superior Court to involuntary manslaughter in a 2021 opioid overdose death of a 1-year-old boy.

According to the Nashville Police Department, Kameron Harris-Brooks was sentenced to up to 2 1/2 years in prison in the death of September 2021 death of Josiah Harris, his girlfriend’s child.

Josiah’s mother, Jorese Howard, pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice and her final sentencing is pending.

On Sept. 6, 2021, Nashville police responded around 9:36 p.m. to a home in the 200 block of Richardson Court. Officers provided assistance to the Nashville Fire Department and Nash County Emergency Medical Services in reference to a call involving two children inside the home, police said.

Firefighters and EMS workers had to perform CPR on a 1-year-old and 4-year-old after the two found pressed Oxycodone and a plastic baggie that had contained the pills on a bed and “accidentally ingested the drug,” police said.

Both children were transported to Nash UNC Hospital for treatment and were later transferred to Vidant Hospital in Greenville.

On Sept. 9, 2021, Josiah died at the hospital, police said.