SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – A man pleaded guilty for several charges connected to a 2021 crash that killed a Zebulon man.

According to the Johnston County District Attorney’s Office, Jacob Eduardo Miner of Middlesex entered a guilty plea on Monday to second-degree murder, driving while impaired and driving while license revoked for an impaired driving revocation.

These charges stemmed from a deadly crash that resulted in the death of 28-year-old Dillon Chance Keesling of Zebulon.

On June 4, 2021, prosecutors said Miner crashed his SUV into the back of a motorcycle that was being driven by Keesling. It happened on North Carolina Highway 39 at the intersection of Richardson Road.

According to prosecutors, an investigation conducted by North Carolina State Highway Patrol revealed that Miner was impaired. A blood test taken two hours after the crash showed that Miner’s blood alcohol concentration to be .08 grams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood, prosecutors said. The test also revealed the presence of benzoylecgonine, which is a metabolite of cocaine.

Miner had previously been convicted of driving while impaired in Craven County in 2015 and Wake County in 2020. His license was suspended at the time of the deadly wreck.

He was sentenced to a minimum term of more than 12 years and a maximum term of nearly 16 years in prison.