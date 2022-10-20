LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has pleaded guilty last Thursday for his role in an overdose death, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said on October 31, 2021, Kenneth Harris died from a drug overdose. Deputies say the suspect, Tyree Montrel Person, sold heroin and fentanyl to Harris. Person was arrested on December 21, 2021 and has remained in custody since.

Person pled guilty to death by distribution and three counts of selling a schedule I controlled substance on Tuesday. He will serve eight to 19 months in jail and will serve almost five to seven years of supervised probation.

Deputies say the plea deal is the second death by distribution conviction in Franklin County since the law passed in 2019.