Man rammed DSS employee’s car with his 10-month old child, child’s mother inside, Robeson County deputies say

MAXTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 19-year-old was arrested Wednesday after he rammed a Department of Social Services vehicle with his 10-month-old child and the child’s mother in it, according to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday around 6 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of McGirt and Delbert roads after reports of a Robeson County DSS employee who had been assaulted. Investigators said Logan McMillian intentionally rammed his vehicle into the back of a car driven by the DSS employee.

The DSS employee was transporting McMillian’s 10-month-old child and the child’s mother after a report of domestic violence earlier in the day. After ramming the DSS vehicle, McMillian got out of his car, grabbed a tire iron, and repeatedly beat the passenger side of the front windshield on the DSS vehicle, the release said.

That was where the mother was sitting. McMillian verbally threatened both the DSS employee and his child’s mother, investigators said.

The employee, the child, and the mother were all taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

McMillian fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. Later Tuesday night, he surrendered himself to deputies at his Red Springs residence, the release said.

McMillian is charged with assault on a government employee, assault on a female, assault on a child under 12, and battery of an unborn child.

Then, at his first court appearance on Wednesday, he was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government employee, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of assault on a female, two counts of communicating a threat, obstruction of justice, injury to personal property, and contributing to the abuse of a minor.

District Attorney Matt Scott and Sheriff Burnis Wilkins both said in the release that violence — especially domestic and against officers — will not be tolerated.

