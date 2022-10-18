RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was looking for his lost dog had his vehicle taken at gunpoint Tuesday morning, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 8:12 a.m., Hoke County deputies and detectives responded to an armed robbery call in the area of the 100 block of Pearce Place, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The 20-year-old victim said while he was searching for his dog, a vehicle pulled up behind him. Two male suspects got out, pointed guns at the victim and told him not to move.

The suspects then got into the victim’s vehicle and left the area along with the original

vehicle that brought the suspects. There were no injuries at the time of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

If anyone has any further information regarding this case, please contact Det. Shipp at (910) 875-5111. Any tips or information may also be submitted electronically by visiting

www.hokecountysheriff.org and using the anonymous tip form.