WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A 30-year-old Wilson man has been charged in connection with a fire at a barbershop.

At 10:55 p.m. on Monday, officers were traveling in the 1100 block of Downing St. when they saw a fire at the back door of Diverse Cuts at 614 Fairview Ave., police said.

Officers moved toward the business and saw a person leaving the scene holding a gas can.

They stopped him and took him into custody, according to police.

The person was identified as Tevin Jamal Parker.

The fire dissipated on its own soon after he was stopped. There was no reported damage to the business.

Police said Parker admitted to starting the fire.

He was charged with burning of commercial structure. He was given a written promise to appear.