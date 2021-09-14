Man sentenced to federal prison for shooting woman during domestic dispute in Henderson

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man will spend more than 19 years in federal prison for felon in possession on ammunition after he shot a woman multiple times during a domestic dispute in Henderson last year, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

On Oct. 18, 2020, police responded to the Highland Green Apartment Complex on Pinkston Street in Henderson. According to a DOJ release, 23-year-old Caleb Malik Batchelor shot a woman multiple times. The two had been involved in a domestic dispute.

The woman survived injuries that were described as life-threatening.

Batchelor pleaded guilty to two counts of felon in possession of ammunition. He was on probation from drug convictions when he bought the ammunition for the shooting, as well as when he purchased ammunition about a month later, the DOJ said.

He was sentenced on Tuesday to 235 months in prison.