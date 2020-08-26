Man sentenced to life in prison for killing pregnant teen, unborn child in Moore County

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN)– A man pleaded guilty in the death of a pregnant teen and her unborn child, the Southern Pines Police Department announced Wednesday.

Brian Lovon Little

Brian Lovon Little pleaded guilty on Wednesday to first-degree murder and murder of an unborn child. He was sentenced to life in prison without the eligibility of parole, according to police.

On April 8, 2018, the body of Aiyonna Clarice Barrett, 18, was found in a car on a dirt road off of South Gaines Street in Southern Pines, police said. Barrett was pregnant with a full-term child when she and the baby were found dead.

Southern Pines police initially said the case was considered a “suspicious death investigation” but an autopsy report revealed Barrett’s death was a homicide.

Barrett died from a single gunshot wound to the head, police said.

In April of 2018, Barrett’s cousin told CBS 17 that Little was the father of the unborn child but that she wasn’t sure what kind of relationship he had with Barrett.

Southern Pines Police Chief Bob Temme released the following statement on the conviction of Brian Lovon Little: