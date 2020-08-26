Man sentenced to life in prison for killing pregnant teen, unborn child in Moore County

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN)– A man pleaded guilty in the death of a pregnant teen and her unborn child, the Southern Pines Police Department announced Wednesday.
Brian Lovon Little pleaded guilty on Wednesday to first-degree murder and murder of an unborn child. He was sentenced to life in prison without the eligibility of parole, according to police.
On April 8, 2018, the body of Aiyonna Clarice Barrett, 18, was found in a car on a dirt road off of South Gaines Street in Southern Pines, police said. Barrett was pregnant with a full-term child when she and the baby were found dead.
Southern Pines police initially said the case was considered a “suspicious death investigation” but an autopsy report revealed Barrett’s death was a homicide.
Barrett died from a single gunshot wound to the head, police said.
In April of 2018, Barrett’s cousin told CBS 17 that Little was the father of the unborn child but that she wasn’t sure what kind of relationship he had with Barrett.
Southern Pines Police Chief Bob Temme released the following statement on the conviction of Brian Lovon Little:
I would like to take a moment to recognize all the officers at the Southern Pines PoliceSouthern Pines Police Chief Bob Temme
Department who participated in this emotional and complex homicide investigation which was
led by Southern Pines Police Lieutenant Kyle Marsh. Additionally, I want to express my
gratitude to Moore County District Attorney Maureen Krueger and the team at the District
Attorney’s Office who shared in our passion to see that Aiyonna and her child were not forgotten
in an overwhelmed criminal justice system. We all continue to grieve for the family and friends
of Aiyonna and while we cannot return to this earth Aiyonna and her child, we never wavered in
our responsibility to ensure that justice was served, and today, I believe we have done just that.
