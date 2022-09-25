WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — An Angier man has surrendered himself after police say he set a house on fire in Wilson early Sunday morning.

On Sunday at 4:37 a.m., officers with the Wilson Police Department responded to a burglary call at an occupied residence in the 700 block of Raleigh Road Parkway. Officers arrived on scene and located a suspect, Eric Leith Malloy, 37, of Angier.

Police said Malloy attempted to set the residence on fire before barricading himself in a shed on the property. While Malloy was inside the shed he also tried to set it on fire. Wilson Fire Rescue responded to the scene and assisted to contain the fire.

Shortly after, a crisis team was brought to the scene and Malloy surrendered without incident. Officers said they also found a vehicle from Cumberland County that they believe Malloy stole.

Malloy was taken to the Wilson Medical Center where he is receiving treatment for mental health and smoke inhalation.

According to police, Malloy has additional charges in Cumberland County that are being discussed. Additional charges in Wilson are forthcoming.

The investigation is ongoing.