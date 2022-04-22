ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested hours after his brother was wounded in a daytime shooting outside a Pizza Hut in Rocky Mount Friday, police said.

The incident was reported at about 10:50 a.m. at the Pizza Hut at 1111 Fairview Road, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound to an arm, the news release said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police said they identified a suspect in the domestic-related shooting.

Taquan Johnson, 29, was found at his Craig Street home and taken into custody without incident, police said.

Johnson was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of schedule IV narcotics and discharging a weapon inside city limits, according to the news release.

Johnson is being held in the Edgecombe County Detention Facility under a $10,000 bond.