Man shoots estranged wife, kills himself, Edgecombe County authorities say

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A man shot his estranged wife and then himself Thursday morning in Tarboro, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Authorities received a call about a domestic assault involving a firearm. They responded to the scene on N.C. Highway 97 West. The woman was able to escape to safety. She is receiving medical care and is expected to recover, the release said.

A private citizen with a helicopter helped authorities locate the suspect. Deputies then heard a single gunshot. They found the suspect dead in his vehicle from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the release said.

The two people involved weren’t identified.

