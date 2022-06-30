GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was injured and a 4-year-old child was home when multiple suspects broke into a home, according to police.

This happened in the 800 block of North Herman Street just before 3 a.m., police said.

Police said Emmanuel Dillon Perrin was shot when the suspects broke in. Perrin was taken to the hospital.

Police said there were four other adults and one 4-year-old in the house at the time of what police said appeared to be a robbery.

If you have any information related to this, call Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.