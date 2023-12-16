LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — On Thursday, a man was charged for allegedly shooting a man at a birthday party last Sunday, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 10, deputies responded to the American Legion Building in Littleton for a report of shots fired. The sheriff’s office said there was a birthday party at the building when an argument broke out, resulting in one man being shot.

He was transported to ECU North and was then transferred to a trauma unit.

The preliminary investigation identified the suspect, Jeremy “Bridie” East, 35. On Thursday, he was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He was placed in the Halifax County Detention Center without bond.

If you have any information about the shooting at the American Legion in Littleton, please call Halifax County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers.