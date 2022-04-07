BROADWAY, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting investigation is underway in Harnett County after a man was shot at a home in Broadway Thursday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said that an adult male was shot in the 200-block of Hicks Road sometime before 8 a.m.

The victim is currently being treated at a local hospital but his condition has not been released.

The sheriff’s office said that investigators are on the scene and that “a suspect has been named and is known to the victim.”

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office has not released any further information.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.