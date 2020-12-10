Man shot by Harnett County deputy arrested; faces assault, weapons charges

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 34-year-old man who was shot by a Harnett County deputy following a traffic stop on Nov. 29 has been taken into custody on assault and weapons charges.

Bernard Carnegie Jr.

The North Carolina State Burau of Investigation said Bernard Carnegie Jr. was shot by Deputy M.J. Allen at the intersection of Highland Forest and Alpine drives near Sanford.

According to Carnegie’s mother, Beverly Hunter, her son was driving his cousin to a relative’s home early Sunday morning when they noticed the deputy following them.

She said as soon as they turned into the neighborhood off Highland Forest Drive at Alpine Drive in Sanford, the deputy turned and pulled them over.

“He told them he had gotten a call about a white Lexus being stolen, which is what they were driving. He asked him ‘where did he get the car from?’ My son told him it was his fiancée’s car and she let him drive it,” said Hunter.

The deputy then told Carnegie that he pulled the car over for a light out over the license plate, according to Hunter.

When questioned by the deputy, Hunter said her son admitted to having “a little bit” of marijuana on him, which he handed over to the deputy.

She said the deputy took both men’s licenses and went back to his patrol car.

When the deputy came back, she says he asked both men to step out of the car so he could search them.

She said after the deputy patted down her son, and began to walk toward her nephew, Carnegie ran.

That’s when the shooting occurred.

The sheriff’s office said a weapon was found at the scene and was collected for evidence, in addition to the deputy’s service weapon.

According to radio traffic released by the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy reported following “a male subject with a gun.”

Carnegie was taken to Cape Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment.

Hunter said Carnegie had been recovering after being shot in the upper back. She said the bullet went through his shoulder.

On Thursday, Carnegie’s attorney surrendered him to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office where he was charged with:

Two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official

Two counts of assault by pointing a gun

Carry concealed gun

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Possession of marijuana up to ½ oz.

He was also served with an order for arrest from Lee county for failing to appear on the charges of failure to wear a seatbelt – driver and driving while license revoked.

He received a $211,000 secured bond and is being held in the Harnett County Detention Center.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.