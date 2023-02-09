ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police say a man was shot by an officer who was investigating a report of a stolen car.

The Rocky Mount Police Department said the man was shot at 1:44 p.m. on Thursday behind the Oakwood Shopping Center in the 1600 block of Eastern Avenue.

Police say the man — who was not publicly identified — was taken to UNC Health Nash in Rocky Mount before he was flown to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. His condition was not immediately available.

Police say the two officers who were involved were not injured.

The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation, which police described as active.

Police say more information will be released later Thursday.