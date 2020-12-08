Man shot dead in Southern Pines, suspect arrested

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Southern Pines police have arrested an individual they say may be responsible for a Tuesday morning shooting that left another man dead.

Police responded around 10 a.m. to Brookside Park Apartments for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, police located the victim, Tevin Barrington Spencer, 27, of Eagle Springs. A suspect was arrested shortly after, police say.

Police say the shooting was not a random act of violence and the incident does not pose an ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Southern Pines Police Department at (910) 692-7031, or you may remain anonymous and call their tip line at (910) 693-4110.

