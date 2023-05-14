ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Officers are investigating after a man was shot in Rocky Mount, the police department said Sunday morning.

At about 8 p.m. Saturday, officers said they were called to the 1300 block of Horne St. in reference to a person who had been shot.

When they arrived, they said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital, according to the police department.

Police said they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department or Crime Stoppers.