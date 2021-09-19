Man shot in the neck at convenience store in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Rocky Mount police are investigating after a man was shot at a gas station convenience store early Sunday morning, a news release said.

Officers responded to the shooting report at the Shell Food Mart at 1350 W. Raleigh Blvd. around 4:50 a.m. Sunday. They arrived to find a man who had been shot in the neck, the release said.

The victim was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. He was in stable condition, police said.

Police did not release any information on potential suspects.

Rocky Mount police asked for the public’s help with their investigation. Anyone with information should call the department at 252-972-1411 or Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111.