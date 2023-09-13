SARATOGA, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was fatally shot during an altercation with a sheriff’s deputy in Wilson County Sunday afternoon.

According to a statement from Wanda Samuel, chief of staff at the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at 12:57 p.m. to respond to a “domestic in progress” call in the 6700 block of Main Street.

Lamoris Dejuan Speight, Jr., a 22-year-old, was found at that location “in a mental crisis,” Samuel said.

After attempting de-escalation tactics to defuse the situation, Speight grabbed one of the deputies and put that deputy into a chokehold. During the time of the chokehold, Samuel said Speight attempted to remove the deputy’s holstered firearm.

“At the point where the deputy was about to lose consciousness, a deputy on the scene discharged his firearm, striking Mr. Speight,” Samuel said.

EMS officials were called to the scene where Speight was pronounced dead.

The investigation into this case has been turned over to the NC State Bureau of Investigation, which is standard practice for officer-involved incidents.

Names of the deputies are not being released at this time due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.