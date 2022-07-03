CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clinton Police Department is looking for the person who shot and killed a man in a neighborhood early Saturday morning.

At around 2:30 a.m., officers were sent to the 800 block of Kennedy St.

This is just one block away from Stetson St., where police say six people — including an infant and a child — were shot later Saturday night around 9:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they say they found 35-year-old Jeffrey Scott Melvin lying in the road with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say they’re still following up on leads in this case.

So far, they say investigations indicated the suspects arrived in an unknown vehicle and called Melvin to the car to speak with them.

Investigators believe the suspects shot at him as he approached the vehicle.

They say the suspects then fled the scene.

It is not known where they went.

Detectives say evidence leads them to believe the shooting was targeted and not a random act of violence.

They report this about the Saturday night shooting as well, however, it is not clear if the two are related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105.

They can also provide an anonymous tip through the department’s tip service by texting 847411, and beginning their message with ‘tipcpd.’