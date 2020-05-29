Man shot, killed in drive-thru at Wendy’s in Harnett County, police say

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was shot and killed at the drive-thru of a Wendy’s in Harnett County, police said.

Dunn police responded to the Wendy’s, which is located at 594 E. Jackson Blvd. in Erwin after a man was approached in the drive-thru and shot. The victim died, police said.

Police have a suspect in custody.

CBS 17 is working to gather more information.

