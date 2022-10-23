PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot and killed Sunday in Edgecombe County, deputies say.

Deputies said they received a call that a man had been shot off of Tolbert Place in Princeville.

When they got to the scene, they said they found LaMichael Everette, of Tarboro, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Everette later passed away from his injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say they’re investigating the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Hill at 252-641-7911 or 252-801-3180.